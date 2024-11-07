Bank of England: Navigating Uncertainty with Measured Cuts

The Bank of England has enacted a rare interest rate cut, marking only the second since 2020, and signaled potential but cautious future reductions. This decision is underpinned by forecasts of heightened inflation and growth, following the government's latest budget proposals.

At a press conference, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey discussed the U.S. election's possible impacts on the UK economy, stressing a neutral stance and readiness to collaborate with any new administration. Bailey emphasized that while they had anticipated progress in disinflation, further observation is required before making significant changes to monetary policy.

The Governor also highlighted the expected impact of the recent budget on the GDP, projecting a three-quarters of a percent increase at peak. Despite rising taxes, increased government spending and investment are expected to offset growth effects. Key issues such as labour market dynamics, global economic risks, and achieving a 2% inflation target were also scrutinized during the address.

