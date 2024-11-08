Tech Glitch Halts Australian Airports: Identity Kiosks Down
A technical outage disrupted Australia's major airports on Friday, affecting international terminals. Automated kiosks for identity and facial recognition were down, leading to manual processing by immigration staff. Although flights weren't affected, queues extended considerably. It's unclear when systems will fully recover.
A technical glitch brought Australia's major airports to a halt on Friday, causing significant delays at international terminals.
Automated kiosks used for identity and facial recognition were disrupted, forcing authorities to manually process travelers, according to a statement by the Australian Border Force.
While flights remained on schedule, lengthy queues were reported, with no clear timeline for normal service restoration.
