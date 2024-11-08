Currency Rollercoaster: U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Global Uncertainties

The U.S. dollar regained its strength by Friday, closing a turbulent week with slight gains as investors monitor Donald Trump's return to the presidency and its implications for the American economy and interest rates. Concurrently, China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress wraps up, with potential stimulus announcements eagerly anticipated by traders.

Earlier, the dollar weakened as traders offloaded positions amid Trump's re-election, while the euro dipped against the dollar. Notably, a governmental crisis in Germany added pressure on the euro. The Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate reduction of 25 basis points signals a cautious approach towards further economic easing.

Economists, including Kerry Craig from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, foresee more rate cuts unless economic surprises occur. Furthermore, Trump's proposed tariffs could propel inflation, necessitating a higher Fed funds rate next year. The dollar continues its ascent against multiple currencies, backed by continued market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)