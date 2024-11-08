Left Menu

BGDL Secures Rs 120 Crore Contract with Reliance Industries

Bharat Global Developers Ltd has announced a significant contract win worth Rs 120 crore from Reliance Industries. The project involves the design, engineering, and construction of a high-capacity fluidised catalytic cracker unit, with an expected completion timeframe of six months.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd (BGDL) has announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at Rs 120 crore by Reliance Industries Ltd.

The contract entails the design, engineering, and construction of a full-scale fluidised catalytic cracker (FCC) unit, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

The project is a major infrastructure engineering effort set for completion within six months, BGDL confirmed.

