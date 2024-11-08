Israel to Reopen Kissufim Crossing for Gaza Aid Amid Pressure
Israel plans to reopen the Kissufim crossing to aid central Gaza amid international pressure due to a humanitarian crisis. Recent Israeli military operations and demands from U.S. officials have prompted the move. Engineering work has paved the way for the new inspection points and roads.
The Israeli military announced plans on Friday to reopen the Kissufim crossing in central Gaza. This decision aims to facilitate increased aid delivery to the southern Gaza Strip and responds to mounting international pressure.
This development is set against the backdrop of a significant humanitarian crisis in the northern enclave, exacerbated by over a month of Israeli military operations. Army engineers have recently been engaged in constructing inspection points and paving roads to support the reopening.
Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin insisted on actionable steps to alleviate conditions in Gaza, issuing a 30-day demand for concrete improvements. Included in the demands was opening a fifth crossing into the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)