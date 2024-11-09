Left Menu

Fitch Upgrades Spain's Outlook to 'Positive'

Fitch raised Spain's credit outlook to 'positive' from 'stable', highlighting enhanced structural factors that bolster GDP growth, labor market trends, net migration, competitiveness, and macro-financial balance. The forecast indicates Spain will outperform eurozone peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:58 IST
Fitch Upgrades Spain's Outlook to 'Positive'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Credit agency Fitch has upgraded Spain's outlook from 'stable' to 'positive', thanks to better structural factors enhancing GDP growth potential and resilience.

The agency noted that positive labor trends due to strong net migration, reforms, improved competitiveness, and a lack of macro-financial imbalances were pivotal in this decision.

Fitch forecasts that Spain is set to outperform other eurozone nations in the coming years, according to their assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024