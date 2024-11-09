Fitch Upgrades Spain's Outlook to 'Positive'
Fitch raised Spain's credit outlook to 'positive' from 'stable', highlighting enhanced structural factors that bolster GDP growth, labor market trends, net migration, competitiveness, and macro-financial balance. The forecast indicates Spain will outperform eurozone peers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:58 IST
Credit agency Fitch has upgraded Spain's outlook from 'stable' to 'positive', thanks to better structural factors enhancing GDP growth potential and resilience.
The agency noted that positive labor trends due to strong net migration, reforms, improved competitiveness, and a lack of macro-financial imbalances were pivotal in this decision.
Fitch forecasts that Spain is set to outperform other eurozone nations in the coming years, according to their assessment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
