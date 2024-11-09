Fitch Upgrades Spain's Outlook to 'Positive'

Credit agency Fitch has upgraded Spain's outlook from 'stable' to 'positive', thanks to better structural factors enhancing GDP growth potential and resilience.

The agency noted that positive labor trends due to strong net migration, reforms, improved competitiveness, and a lack of macro-financial imbalances were pivotal in this decision.

Fitch forecasts that Spain is set to outperform other eurozone nations in the coming years, according to their assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)