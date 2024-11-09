Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Drunk Driving Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, involving a tempo traveller and a stationary canter. Five people were killed and 24 injured when the driver, in an inebriated state, rammed into the parked vehicle. Investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Drunk Driving Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, claiming five lives and injuring 24. A tempo traveller, carrying 30 passengers, crashed into a stationary canter, police confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred late Friday night near the Nasirpur police station, as the group was returning from a 'mundan' ceremony in Mathura. The driver, who had consumed alcohol with his dinner, was reportedly drowsy, a factor contributing to the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadev, Sandeep, Vitara, Kajal, and Pappu. Investigations continue, with the bodies sent for post-mortem. The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals in Saifai and Shikohabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024