Tragedy Strikes on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Drunk Driving Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident unfolded on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, claiming five lives and injuring 24. A tempo traveller, carrying 30 passengers, crashed into a stationary canter, police confirmed on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred late Friday night near the Nasirpur police station, as the group was returning from a 'mundan' ceremony in Mathura. The driver, who had consumed alcohol with his dinner, was reportedly drowsy, a factor contributing to the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadev, Sandeep, Vitara, Kajal, and Pappu. Investigations continue, with the bodies sent for post-mortem. The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals in Saifai and Shikohabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)