Tourism in Turmoil: Middle Eastern Destinations Struggle Amid Ongoing Conflict

The hospitality sector in Jordan faces drastic measures as hotel owners, like Enas Al Hinti, reduce staff wages to sustain operations amid a tourism downturn in Petra.

Data reflects significant declines in tourism over the past year as military tensions between Israel and Hamas escalate, with regional conflicts deterring international travelers from visiting popular Middle Eastern sites.

While some visitors remain undeterred, the overall outlook remains grim, with experts predicting long-term economic impacts on the region's tourism-dependent areas due to the ongoing instability and flight cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)