Left Menu

India's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Foreign Investments and Oil Price Surges

A DSP Asset Managers report warns that India's Balance of Payments could face severe pressure due to foreign investor sell-offs and rising crude oil prices. It emphasizes the importance of foreign institutional investments for macroeconomic stability and highlights historical struggles with oil dependency impacting the external balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST
India's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Foreign Investments and Oil Price Surges
A basket of currencies (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by DSP Asset Managers has spotlighted the potential economic challenges India might face if foreign investor sell-offs coincide with surging crude oil prices. Highlighting the report's insights, the analysis emphasizes that foreign flows, notably from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in the equity market, are paramount for maintaining India's macroeconomic balance.

The report warns that a sharp uptick in oil prices could rapidly deteriorate India's Balance of Payments (BoP), especially if combined with significant FII sell-offs. Historically, India's high dependency on imported crude oil—a vital input affecting the nation's external balance—has posed significant challenges during price surges.

While rising net inflows from services exports and remittances have cushioned the impact of high oil prices over the decade, surges past USD 100 per barrel exacerbate the merchandise trade deficit. Despite foreign capital inflows providing a buffer during oil shocks, the BoP remains vulnerable. The Reserve Bank of India has previously had to intervene with substantial measures, such as the USD 34 billion FCNR deposit scheme in 2013.

Furthermore, DSP Asset Managers stress that consistent foreign capital inflows are crucial for economic stability, especially amidst volatile oil prices and unpredictable global markets. Without these inflows, currency instability may compel intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024