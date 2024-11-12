B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

In a robust financial performance, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. reported a notable 8.33% rise in consolidated revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reaching INR 631.66 crore. This growth aligns with the company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and quality execution.

Profit after tax (PAT) also saw an impressive increase of 34.97%, amounting to INR 29.63 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's order book surged to Rs. 3546 crore, marking an 18% climb over the previous corresponding period's Rs. 3005 crore.

Managing Director Vineet Kashyap highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships and project acquisitions in sectors like residential, railway infrastructure, and healthcare, driving the company's growth trajectory. B L Kashyap & Sons continues to target an order book of Rs. 3,500 - 4,000 crore by April 2025.

