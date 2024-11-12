Left Menu

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a leading civil engineering and construction firm, reported an 8.33% rise in consolidated revenue to INR 631.66 crore and a 34.97% increase in PAT to INR 29.63 crore for H1 FY2025. The order book reached Rs. 3546 crore, showing significant growth over last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust financial performance, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. reported a notable 8.33% rise in consolidated revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reaching INR 631.66 crore. This growth aligns with the company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and quality execution.

Profit after tax (PAT) also saw an impressive increase of 34.97%, amounting to INR 29.63 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's order book surged to Rs. 3546 crore, marking an 18% climb over the previous corresponding period's Rs. 3005 crore.

Managing Director Vineet Kashyap highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships and project acquisitions in sectors like residential, railway infrastructure, and healthcare, driving the company's growth trajectory. B L Kashyap & Sons continues to target an order book of Rs. 3,500 - 4,000 crore by April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

