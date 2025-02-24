Gujarat Assembly Passes Key GST and Civil Engineering Bills, Ushering Regulatory Changes
The Gujarat assembly has unanimously passed two pivotal bills: one to amend the state's GST law in alignment with central regulations, and another to repeal the outdated Professional Civil Engineers Act. The legislative changes follow recommendations from the GST Council and the introduction of new construction regulations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legislative development, the Gujarat assembly passed two crucial bills on Monday, paving the way for regulatory changes in the state's GST law and civil engineering practices. This move aligns the state with central GST regulations and phases out an outdated requirement for the registration of civil engineers.
The GST (Amendment) Bill, endorsed by the opposition Congress and AAP, follows the GST Council's 53rd meeting decisions and subsequent amendments by Parliament in 2024. Gujarat's Finance Minister, Kanubhai Desai, highlighted the necessity of these amendments to ensure uniformity between central and state GST norms.
Meanwhile, the repeal of the Professional Civil Engineers Act, as explained by Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, reflects the state's shift towards the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulation (CGDCR), introduced in 2017. The new regulation promises a more comprehensive approach to building safety, negating the need for separate civil engineer registration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
