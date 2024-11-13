Left Menu

Flight Diversions at Delhi Airport Amid Thick Morning Fog

Several flights were diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog and low visibility on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department reported that the fog began forming around 5.30 am, impacting the operations at one of the busiest airports in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

