Flight Diversions at Delhi Airport Amid Thick Morning Fog
Several flights were diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog and low visibility on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department reported that the fog began forming around 5.30 am, impacting the operations at one of the busiest airports in the country.
Several flights encountered disruptions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport this Wednesday morning as dense fog rolled in, significantly reducing visibility, an official confirmed.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the heavy fog started forming around 5.30 am, leading to the low visibility conditions across the city.
The airport, recognized as one of the busiest in the nation, was forced to redirect several flights due to the impaired visibility.
