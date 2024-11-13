Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Crisis: BJP Leader's Warning for Maharashtra Voters

BJYM leader Tejasvi Surya criticizes Congress' financial policies, blaming them for Karnataka's brink of bankruptcy. He warns Maharashtra voters of similar outcomes if Congress assumes power. Surya cites mismanagement by Congress leading to a revenue deficit and unfulfilled financial promises, impacting development and state infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJYM leader Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress government of driving Karnataka towards financial insolvency, raising alarm as he campaigned for Maharashtra's assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Surya claimed that Congress' economic policies in Karnataka have led the southern state into severe financial instability, pointing to an economic crisis stemming from mismanagement of public funds.

Highlighting the previous BJP government's Rs 20,000 crore revenue surplus budget, Surya criticized the Congress' fiscal indiscipline, claiming it resulted in a Rs 12,000 crore revenue deficit over the past two years, leaving the state short of funds for crucial development and infrastructure maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

