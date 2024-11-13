Karnataka's Financial Crisis: BJP Leader's Warning for Maharashtra Voters

BJYM leader Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress government of driving Karnataka towards financial insolvency, raising alarm as he campaigned for Maharashtra's assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Surya claimed that Congress' economic policies in Karnataka have led the southern state into severe financial instability, pointing to an economic crisis stemming from mismanagement of public funds.

Highlighting the previous BJP government's Rs 20,000 crore revenue surplus budget, Surya criticized the Congress' fiscal indiscipline, claiming it resulted in a Rs 12,000 crore revenue deficit over the past two years, leaving the state short of funds for crucial development and infrastructure maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)