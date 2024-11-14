Market Moves: Stocks, Yields, and Crypto Surges Amid Inflation Data
Global stocks dipped while U.S. Treasury yields rose after recent U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index rose 0.2%, matching forecasts. Stocks gained marginally, and Bitcoin surged above $93,000. Expectations for Fed rate cuts have fluctuated, and the dollar strengthened amid changing market dynamics.
Global stocks fell and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors reacted to fresh inflation data in the United States, signaling ongoing scrutiny of the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.
The Labor Department reported a 0.2% rise in the consumer price index for the fourth consecutive month, aligning with economist forecasts. Treasury yields initially dropped but soon rebounded, affecting equities. The 10-year note yield increased to 4.449% after an initial dip.
On Wall Street, major indexes showed mixed results, with the S&P 500 inching upwards partially due to momentum in the banking sector. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged above $93,000 post-election, reflecting market optimism towards Trump's pro-crypto policies in his second term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar and Bitcoin Rally Amid Inflationary Speculations
Tech Titans Lift Wall Street: Alphabet Leads the Charge
Dollar Climbs Amid Robust Jobs Data, Bitcoin Surges Ahead of Election
Apple Surpasses Wall Street Expectations with iPhone 16 Boost
Exxon Mobil Surpasses Wall Street Expectations Amid Shale Boost