Market Moves: Stocks, Yields, and Crypto Surges Amid Inflation Data

Global stocks fell and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors reacted to fresh inflation data in the United States, signaling ongoing scrutiny of the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.

The Labor Department reported a 0.2% rise in the consumer price index for the fourth consecutive month, aligning with economist forecasts. Treasury yields initially dropped but soon rebounded, affecting equities. The 10-year note yield increased to 4.449% after an initial dip.

On Wall Street, major indexes showed mixed results, with the S&P 500 inching upwards partially due to momentum in the banking sector. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged above $93,000 post-election, reflecting market optimism towards Trump's pro-crypto policies in his second term.

