Elon Musk Calls for Federal Reserve Audit

Renowned billionaire Elon Musk has once again stirred discussions on financial oversight by proposing an audit of the Federal Reserve. This call for increased scrutiny of the central bank was made during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference held in National Harbor, Maryland.

Musk's suggestion aligns with his wider initiatives under the Department of Government Efficiency. His cost-cutting measures have been actively reshaping federal agencies following Donald Trump's recent commencement of a second presidential term.

The moves by Musk underline his ongoing influence in policy discussions, as he continues to engage with government operations on a significant scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)