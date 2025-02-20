Left Menu

Market Jitters: Trump's Tariff Moves and Walmart's Forecast Shake Wall Street

U.S. stock futures dropped as investors reacted to new tariff threats from President Trump and Walmart's disappointing fiscal 2026 forecast, causing major retailers' stocks to fall. Trump's potential new tariffs have affected consumer confidence and stirred inflationary concerns, as analysts predict cautious market reactions.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:33 IST
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors shunned high-risk investments amid new tariff threats from President Donald Trump and Walmart's grim fiscal 2026 sales forecast.

Walmart's shares dropped 8.3% in premarket trading following its forecast of lower sales growth, citing inflationary pressures affecting consumer spending. This also impacted other retail giants such as Target, Costco, and Dollar General.

Adding to the tension, Trump announced plans for more tariffs, including on lumber and forest products, escalating economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes highlighted concerns over rising inflation tied to Trump's proposals.

