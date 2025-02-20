Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Long-Term Plans Delay Amid Federal Reserve's Moves

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, indicated that increasing the issuance of longer-term treasuries is a distant prospect due to challenges posed by the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening. He expressed this during an interview with Bloomberg Television, highlighting the current non-feasibility of such plans.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that any decision to increase the issuance of longer-term treasuries faces significant delays. This stance comes in light of the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative tightening program, underscoring the complexities involved in government debt issuance.

Bessent elaborated on the issue during an appearance on Bloomberg Television, emphasizing that such plans remain a distant prospect. His comments align with broader fiscal discussions on managing national debt efficiently amid tightening financial conditions.

While the prospect of issuing longer-term treasuries has its merits, current financial policies and market conditions present hurdles that must first be addressed. Bessent's insights offer a window into the challenges facing U.S. fiscal management in the current economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

