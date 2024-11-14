Battle of Strategies: Startups vs. Upstarts

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, drew a clear distinction between startups and upstarts during the CNBCTV18 Global Leadership Summit.

Describing upstarts as market entrants without strategic foresight, Bajaj noted that they often burn through their brand, technology, and resources.

Conversely, startups establish robust strategies, enhancing technology, brand value, and consumer experience. Bajaj stressed the significance of market creation over simply serving existing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)