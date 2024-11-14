Left Menu

Battle of Strategies: Startups vs. Upstarts

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, distinguishes between startups and upstarts. Startups build strategies and technologies while upstarts burn resources. Bajaj emphasizes the importance of creating markets rather than serving existing ones to thrive in business. He highlights the role of aligning company goals with future advancements.

Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:16 IST
Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, drew a clear distinction between startups and upstarts during the CNBCTV18 Global Leadership Summit.

Describing upstarts as market entrants without strategic foresight, Bajaj noted that they often burn through their brand, technology, and resources.

Conversely, startups establish robust strategies, enhancing technology, brand value, and consumer experience. Bajaj stressed the significance of market creation over simply serving existing demand.

