Tragedy Strikes as Dense Fog Causes Fatal Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh

Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh led to multiple road accidents, causing two fatalities and injuring several others. Accidents occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, and Mathura, highlighting visibility issues. Incidents involved a truck plunging into the Kali River and collisions on the Etawah-Kanpur and Delhi-Agra highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, dense fog enveloping parts of Uttar Pradesh led to a series of road accidents on Thursday, claiming two lives and leaving many injured. Authorities reported incidents in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, and Mathura, all attributed to poor visibility.

In Muzaffarnagar, a truck, impaired by the fog, veered off course and plunged into the Kali River, resulting in one fatality. Meanwhile, on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway, a collision occurred between an unidentified vehicle and a three-wheeler, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

Further complications arose on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, where a state transport bus collided with a truck, injuring tourists returning from Mathura and Vrindavan. These incidents underscore the hazardous travel conditions posed by the dense fog in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

