Tragedy Strikes as Dense Fog Causes Fatal Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, dense fog enveloping parts of Uttar Pradesh led to a series of road accidents on Thursday, claiming two lives and leaving many injured. Authorities reported incidents in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, and Mathura, all attributed to poor visibility.

In Muzaffarnagar, a truck, impaired by the fog, veered off course and plunged into the Kali River, resulting in one fatality. Meanwhile, on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway, a collision occurred between an unidentified vehicle and a three-wheeler, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

Further complications arose on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, where a state transport bus collided with a truck, injuring tourists returning from Mathura and Vrindavan. These incidents underscore the hazardous travel conditions posed by the dense fog in the region.

