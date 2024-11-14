Tragedy Strikes as Dense Fog Causes Fatal Road Accidents in Uttar Pradesh
Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh led to multiple road accidents, causing two fatalities and injuring several others. Accidents occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, and Mathura, highlighting visibility issues. Incidents involved a truck plunging into the Kali River and collisions on the Etawah-Kanpur and Delhi-Agra highways.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, dense fog enveloping parts of Uttar Pradesh led to a series of road accidents on Thursday, claiming two lives and leaving many injured. Authorities reported incidents in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, and Mathura, all attributed to poor visibility.
In Muzaffarnagar, a truck, impaired by the fog, veered off course and plunged into the Kali River, resulting in one fatality. Meanwhile, on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway, a collision occurred between an unidentified vehicle and a three-wheeler, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver.
Further complications arose on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, where a state transport bus collided with a truck, injuring tourists returning from Mathura and Vrindavan. These incidents underscore the hazardous travel conditions posed by the dense fog in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rituals and Reverence: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura and Lucknow
Thousands Take the Sacred Dip: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura
Brajraj Utsav: A Resurgence of Art and Culture in Mathura
Revered Dips: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan
Hema Malini Shines at Braj Raj Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion in Mathura