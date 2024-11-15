Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra

A tragic road accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur resulted in the death of four family members and seriously injured two others. The incident occurred when their car, returning from Jodhpur, lost control and fell into a ditch near Kenpura village. Speeding is believed to be the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district claimed the lives of four family members when their car overturned and fell into a ditch near Kenpura village. Two other members of the family suffered injuries and are receiving treatment at a government hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred on Thursday night as the family was traveling back to Sheoganj from Jodhpur after visiting relatives. According to Sanderao SHO Laxman Singh, the vehicle lost control on the highway due to high speed, causing it to skid off the road and overturn.

The deceased have been identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (38), daughter Sakshi (19), and son Sanskar (17). The prompt response by police and local residents helped recover the bodies. An investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

