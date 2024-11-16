Left Menu

Bullet Strike Halts Southwest Airlines Flight

A Southwest Airlines flight at Dallas Love Field airport was hit by a bullet while preparing for departure to Indianapolis. No injuries were reported, but the incident prompted a police response, leading to the plane being taken out of service. The bullet's source remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:28 IST
Southwest Airlines Image Credit:

A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field airport was unexpectedly struck by a bullet late Friday, causing immediate concern and bringing the aircraft back to the gate for safety reasons.

According to a Southwest spokesperson, Flight 2494 was scheduled to head for Indianapolis when the bullet impacted the aircraft's right side, just below the flight deck, during takeoff preparations. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely deplaned.

Dallas Love Field officials reported that the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. local time, prompting a swift response from local police and fire-rescue teams. The plane has been grounded pending further investigation, with the bullet's origin still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

