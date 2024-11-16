Left Menu

Bullet Incident Grounds Southwest Airlines Flight

A Southwest Airlines flight was canceled after a bullet struck one of its airplanes at Dallas Love Field Airport. With no reported injuries, local authorities were notified. The flight was meant to depart for Indianapolis, and another flight was arranged for passengers.

A Southwest Airlines airplane, preparing for departure, was hit by a bullet at Dallas Love Field Airport, leading to the cancellation of the flight, the airline confirmed.

The incident occurred when the plane was struck on its right side, just beneath the flight deck, as the crew readied for takeoff to Indianapolis International Airport. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement was immediately informed.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the Boeing 737-800 was shot near the cockpit while taxiing at approximately 8:30 p.m. As a result, the aircraft taxied back to the gate, and passengers disembarked for safety. The Dallas Police Department responded, resulting in the temporary closure of a runway, which was later reopened without significant operational disruption. Southwest Airlines arranged alternative travel for affected passengers.

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

