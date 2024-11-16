Bullet Incident Grounds Southwest Airlines Flight

A Southwest Airlines airplane, preparing for departure, was hit by a bullet at Dallas Love Field Airport, leading to the cancellation of the flight, the airline confirmed.

The incident occurred when the plane was struck on its right side, just beneath the flight deck, as the crew readied for takeoff to Indianapolis International Airport. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement was immediately informed.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the Boeing 737-800 was shot near the cockpit while taxiing at approximately 8:30 p.m. As a result, the aircraft taxied back to the gate, and passengers disembarked for safety. The Dallas Police Department responded, resulting in the temporary closure of a runway, which was later reopened without significant operational disruption. Southwest Airlines arranged alternative travel for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)