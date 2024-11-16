Bullet Incident Grounds Southwest Airlines Flight
A Southwest Airlines flight was canceled after a bullet struck one of its airplanes at Dallas Love Field Airport. With no reported injuries, local authorities were notified. The flight was meant to depart for Indianapolis, and another flight was arranged for passengers.
- Country:
- United States
A Southwest Airlines airplane, preparing for departure, was hit by a bullet at Dallas Love Field Airport, leading to the cancellation of the flight, the airline confirmed.
The incident occurred when the plane was struck on its right side, just beneath the flight deck, as the crew readied for takeoff to Indianapolis International Airport. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement was immediately informed.
The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the Boeing 737-800 was shot near the cockpit while taxiing at approximately 8:30 p.m. As a result, the aircraft taxied back to the gate, and passengers disembarked for safety. The Dallas Police Department responded, resulting in the temporary closure of a runway, which was later reopened without significant operational disruption. Southwest Airlines arranged alternative travel for affected passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Road Journey: Boeing 737 Relocated in Pakistan
Mysterious Gunfire Targets Train in Odisha: GRP Investigates
16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say, reports AP.
Bullets in the Sky: Spirit Airlines Flight Under Gunfire
Gunfire Forces Spirit Airlines Flight to Divert from Haiti to Dominican Republic