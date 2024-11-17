Left Menu

Tragedy on Lalsot-Kota Highway: Fatal Bus Crash Shakes Community

A bus carrying 43 pilgrims overturned after hitting a pole on the Lalsot-Kota Highway. Three people died, and 13 others were injured. The accident occurred as the driver tried to avoid a ditch. Victims include Arvind Singh, Antim Kumar Vaishnav, and Mangilal Rathore.

In a tragic incident, a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned after colliding with a pole on the Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Bundi district, Rajasthan, early Sunday morning. Police reported that the accident resulted in the death of three passengers and injured 13 others.

The crash occurred around 2 am when the speeding bus, returning from the Mataji temple in Swaimadhopur district, lost control while attempting to avoid a ditch. Victims Arvind Singh, 62, Antim Kumar Vaishnav, 28, and the bus conductor, Mangilal Rathore, 60, lost their lives in the accident.

The injured have been referred to MBS Hospital in Kota, with three individuals, including two women, in critical condition. Authorities have registered a case against the bus driver and seized the vehicle, while the deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

