Left Menu

Tomato Prices Drop as Seasonal Supplies Stabilize Market

Retail tomato prices in India fell by 22.4% month-on-month due to improved supply, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry. The nationwide retail price dropped to Rs 52.35 per kg. Increased arrivals drove a sharper wholesale price decline at key markets. The country's tomato production is projected to rise by 4% in 2023-24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:34 IST
Tomato Prices Drop as Seasonal Supplies Stabilize Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for consumers, retail tomato prices in India have plummeted by 22.4% month-on-month, the Consumer Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday. Improved supplies across the nation have contributed to this price correction.

The ministry's data reveals that the all-India average retail price for tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg as of November 14, a substantial decrease from Rs 67.50 per kg recorded on October 14. This decline is reflected in modal wholesale prices at key markets like Delhi's Azadpur mandi, which saw a nearly 50% drop to Rs 2,969 per quintal.

Favourable weather and seasonal supplies from regions such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have filled supply gaps, stabilizing prices. Further, tomato production is set to increase by 4% to 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. The ministry emphasized that despite some subsiding arrivals, regular market availability remains due to the crop's short cultivation cycle and multiple harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024