Tomato Prices Drop as Seasonal Supplies Stabilize Market

In a significant relief for consumers, retail tomato prices in India have plummeted by 22.4% month-on-month, the Consumer Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday. Improved supplies across the nation have contributed to this price correction.

The ministry's data reveals that the all-India average retail price for tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg as of November 14, a substantial decrease from Rs 67.50 per kg recorded on October 14. This decline is reflected in modal wholesale prices at key markets like Delhi's Azadpur mandi, which saw a nearly 50% drop to Rs 2,969 per quintal.

Favourable weather and seasonal supplies from regions such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have filled supply gaps, stabilizing prices. Further, tomato production is set to increase by 4% to 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. The ministry emphasized that despite some subsiding arrivals, regular market availability remains due to the crop's short cultivation cycle and multiple harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)