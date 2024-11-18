Rupee's Resilience: India's Bright Monetary Prospects Amid Pressure

The Indian rupee is bracing for short-term pressure, trading between 84-84.5 per US dollar, according to a Bank of Baroda report. The analysis attributes this depreciation to foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and a robust US dollar.

The report underscores that while immediate challenges loom, prospects are brighter in the long run, buoyed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. Capital flight has historical precedence; however, India is better prepared to navigate these waters now, with controlled fiscal metrics and sustained economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India's substantial foreign reserves, exceeding USD 675 billion, will play a pivotal role in currency stabilization. Anticipated recovery is expected in FY25, with projected net FPI inflows of USD 20-25 billion, despite a rising trade deficit countered by robust service exports and remittances ensuring CAD stability.

