Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales

Hero MotoCorp reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,066 crore for Q2 2024, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. The rise in profits, attributed to strong sales, led to over a 5% surge in the company's shares. The company sold 15.2 lakh units in the quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:36 IST
Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hero MotoCorp witnessed a significant uptick on Monday, climbing over 5% after the firm announced a consolidated profit after tax increase of 6% year-on-year for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The profit reached Rs 1,066 crore, primarily driven by higher sales figures.

On the BSE, the stock rose by 5.12% to Rs 4,840.40, while at the NSE, it also went up by 5.12%, settling at Rs 4,839.95. The two-wheeler giant recorded a profit after tax of Rs 1,007 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Moreover, revenue from operations surged to Rs 10,483 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 9,533 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp sold 15.2 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters from July to September this fiscal, up from 14.16 lakh units in the same timeframe last year. CEO Niranjan Gupta noted the improvements in cash flow management and financial strength, highlighting the continued success in entry and deluxe segments and progress in building a premium brand portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024