Navigating the Dual Nature of Work-From-Home: Balancing Benefits and Challenges

A report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Faculty of Management Studies explores the significant benefits and challenges of the work-from-home model. While offering cost savings and flexibility, WFH impacts communication and teamwork, urging organizations to balance flexibility with collaboration to ensure long-term success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A recent report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) highlights the dual nature of the work-from-home (WFH) model, offering substantial benefits and posing notable challenges. The findings reveal that while remote work has led to significant cost savings and increased employee efficiency, challenges persist.

The study underscores considerable savings for both organizations and employees, primarily through reduced commuting time and costs, alongside enhanced employee flexibility in choosing affordable residential areas. However, the lack of physical interaction in remote settings has negatively impacted communication and teamwork, integral components for collaboration.

Furthermore, the report suggests that while WFH allows moderate cost savings on office rentals and client meeting expenses, it poses potential risks to an organization's cultural and emotional capital. This emphasizes the need for a balanced approach between flexibility and interaction to sustain remote work models effectively in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

