Global Markets Waver Amid Fed Speculations and Political Changes

Global markets experienced fluctuations as investors anticipated Fed policy changes and assessed the political landscape under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Expectations of slowed easing by the Federal Reserve kept U.S. dollar and bond yields near peaks. Nvidia's earnings and possible policy impacts are awaited cautiously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST
The U.S. dollar and bond yields held strong on Monday, on expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow its pace of monetary easing. Global shares mostly dipped as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings report later this week.

President-elect Donald Trump's administration began taking shape with recent health and defense nominations. However, key financial positions remain open, causing uncertainty in the markets. Trump's plan for lower taxes and high tariffs could spur inflation and limit Fed rate cuts.

The market remains cautious, with equity indexes showing slight declines. Investors are closely watching U.S. monetary policy and Nvidia's earnings for further economic cues.

