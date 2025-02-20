Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize Amid Defense Spending Uncertainty
Euro zone government bond yields stabilized after a four-day rise, as markets awaited clarity on increased European defense spending prospects. Traders examined the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, which suggested a possible slowdown in balance sheet drawdowns. Yields move inversely to prices, affecting Germany and Italy's bonds.
Euro zone government bond yields stabilized on Thursday after a continuous four-day rise. This pause came as the market awaited more definitive information regarding potential increases in European defense spending.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields dropped in response to the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting. The minutes, released on Wednesday, indicated discussions among Fed officials about a potential slowing or pausing of its balance sheet drawdown.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, remained unchanged at 2.55%, slighty below the 2.555% peak from the previous day. Italy's 10-year yield was stable at 3.636%, with the gap between Italian and German yields at 107.8 basis points. Additionally, Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, saw a slight drop of 0.5 basis points to 2.17%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
