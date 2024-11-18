Seamless Commuting: Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Unveil QR-Ticketing System
Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation have launched a new integrated QR-ticketing system, linking their respective mobile apps for smoother travel across Delhi's transit network. This move supports the One India-One Ticket initiative, promises streamlined commutes, and aligns with national infrastructure goals for sustainable and integrated travel.
The Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation have jointly unveiled a groundbreaking integrated QR-ticketing system, linking their mobile applications for seamless travel.
This initiative supports the One India-One Ticket project, aimed at making inter-modal travel hassle-free for commuters in the region.
It aligns with the Gati Shakti Master Plan, promising reduced queues, enhanced digital transactions, and environmentally friendly commuting options.
