Seamless Commuting: Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Unveil QR-Ticketing System

Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation have launched a new integrated QR-ticketing system, linking their respective mobile apps for smoother travel across Delhi's transit network. This move supports the One India-One Ticket initiative, promises streamlined commutes, and aligns with national infrastructure goals for sustainable and integrated travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation have jointly unveiled a groundbreaking integrated QR-ticketing system, linking their mobile applications for seamless travel.

This initiative supports the One India-One Ticket project, aimed at making inter-modal travel hassle-free for commuters in the region.

It aligns with the Gati Shakti Master Plan, promising reduced queues, enhanced digital transactions, and environmentally friendly commuting options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

