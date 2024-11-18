Seamless Commuting: Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Unveil QR-Ticketing System

The Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation have jointly unveiled a groundbreaking integrated QR-ticketing system, linking their mobile applications for seamless travel.

This initiative supports the One India-One Ticket project, aimed at making inter-modal travel hassle-free for commuters in the region.

It aligns with the Gati Shakti Master Plan, promising reduced queues, enhanced digital transactions, and environmentally friendly commuting options.

(With inputs from agencies.)