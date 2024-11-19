Tragic Flight: Woman's Fatal Heart Attack Mid-Flight

A 37-year-old woman was found dead upon her flight's arrival from Kuala Lumpur, police revealed on Tuesday. The woman suffered a fatal heart attack mid-flight, and despite medical efforts, her life couldn't be saved.

The private carrier's crew discovered the woman unresponsive when the aircraft reached its destination. Subsequent medical examination by a team of doctors confirmed that she had succumbed to a heart attack.

Originally from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, the victim's body was transported to a nearby government hospital for further procedures, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)