Tragic Flight: Woman's Fatal Heart Attack Mid-Flight

A 37-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu was found dead from a heart attack upon her flight's arrival from Kuala Lumpur. The crew discovered her unresponsive, and doctors confirmed her death. Her body was sent to a government hospital for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old woman was found dead upon her flight's arrival from Kuala Lumpur, police revealed on Tuesday. The woman suffered a fatal heart attack mid-flight, and despite medical efforts, her life couldn't be saved.

The private carrier's crew discovered the woman unresponsive when the aircraft reached its destination. Subsequent medical examination by a team of doctors confirmed that she had succumbed to a heart attack.

Originally from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, the victim's body was transported to a nearby government hospital for further procedures, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

