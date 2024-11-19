Left Menu

Vatika Group Achieves LEED Certification for 17 Projects, Sets Green Building Benchmark

Vatika Group announces 17 projects achieving LEED certification, including 11 with LEED Platinum status, across diverse sectors in Delhi NCR. This accomplishment underlines their commitment to sustainable development, covering commercial, retail, residential, and educational real estate. The group emphasizes promoting eco-friendly, energy-efficient environments for a healthier future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:24 IST
Vatika Group Achieves LEED Certification for 17 Projects, Sets Green Building Benchmark
Vatika Group - Leading Developer in Delhi NCR to secure prestigious LEED Certifications Across Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Educational Projects. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vatika Group, a leading name in Delhi NCR's real estate sector, proudly announced that 17 of its projects have received the prestigious LEED certification. Spanning across 9.5 million sq. ft., 11 of these projects have earned the coveted LEED Platinum certification, recognized as the pinnacle in green building standards.

This achievement underscores Vatika's leadership in sustainable development, as commercial ventures like Vatika Mindscapes and One On One, alongside residential and retail projects such as V'Lante and Seven Elements, have attained LEED Platinum and Gold certifications respectively. Even educational institutions like MatriKiran Schools have been honored, further cementing the group's commitment to fostering environmentally responsible spaces.

Krishan Goyal, AVP - Product Strategy & Risk Management at Vatika Limited, expressed pride in this recognition, highlighting the group's dedication to creating sustainable developments. LEED, managed by the U.S. Green Building Council, evaluates environmental performance, and Vatika's certifications reflect its strategic focus on sustainability within all growth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024