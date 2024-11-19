Vatika Group Achieves LEED Certification for 17 Projects, Sets Green Building Benchmark

The Vatika Group, a leading name in Delhi NCR's real estate sector, proudly announced that 17 of its projects have received the prestigious LEED certification. Spanning across 9.5 million sq. ft., 11 of these projects have earned the coveted LEED Platinum certification, recognized as the pinnacle in green building standards.

This achievement underscores Vatika's leadership in sustainable development, as commercial ventures like Vatika Mindscapes and One On One, alongside residential and retail projects such as V'Lante and Seven Elements, have attained LEED Platinum and Gold certifications respectively. Even educational institutions like MatriKiran Schools have been honored, further cementing the group's commitment to fostering environmentally responsible spaces.

Krishan Goyal, AVP - Product Strategy & Risk Management at Vatika Limited, expressed pride in this recognition, highlighting the group's dedication to creating sustainable developments. LEED, managed by the U.S. Green Building Council, evaluates environmental performance, and Vatika's certifications reflect its strategic focus on sustainability within all growth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)