IndiGo Flight's Unexpected Landing: Technical Issue Leads to Kochi Diversion

An IndiGo flight en route from Bengaluru to Male made an unexpected landing in Kochi due to technical difficulties, reliable sources reported on Tuesday.

The aircraft, an A321 model, was supposed to reach the Maldives' capital, but the issue led to its diversion, as tracked by Flightradar24.com.

While the exact number of passengers remains unknown, the plane landed safely in Kochi at approximately 2:20 PM. An official statement from IndiGo is pending confirmation.

