Maldives Parliament's Judicial Overhaul Sparks Controversy and Suspensions
The Maldives Parliament's recent decision to reduce Supreme Court judges from seven to five led to the suspension of three justices. The move, criticized by the opposition, sparked allegations of the ruling party's misuse of power. The amendment aims to align the judiciary with constitutional principles.
The Maldives Parliament passed a controversial amendment on Wednesday to reduce the number of Supreme Court justices from seven to five. Shortly thereafter, three justices were suspended, leading the opposition to accuse the ruling party of abusing its parliamentary majority to control the judiciary.
Allegations arose as the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) claimed that the ruling People's National Congress used its majority to dismiss concerns raised by the Counsel General. The amendment, approved by a hefty 68-9 vote, seeks to align the judiciary with the country's constitutional framework.
The Judicial Services Commission suspended three justices, citing a corruption investigation. Critics argue the amendment is unconstitutional and aims to exert governmental influence over the courts, igniting a political and legal maelstrom in the island nation.
