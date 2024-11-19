Delhi LG Acts to Protect Vintage Car Owners from Enforcement Harassment

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has issued a directive to the Transport Department and Municipal Corporation to halt alleged harassment of legitimate vintage car owners. This action comes after complaints from the Heritage Motoring Club of India regarding vintage vehicles being seized for scrapping.

Enforcement teams currently impound diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen, based on a Supreme Court ruling. However, the Heritage Motoring Club highlighted that vintage cars were unfairly targeted, leading the LG to demand restraint and clarity in enforcement practices.

A July 2021 notification by MoRTH permits registering vehicles over 50 years old as vintage. Consequently, Delhi's Transport Department established procedures to safeguard such vehicles. The LG's intervention aims to ensure adherence to these measures, safeguarding historical automotive assets from unwarranted seizure.

