Delhi Metro's Record-Breaking Ridership Amid Pollution Crisis
Delhi Metro achieved its highest-ever daily ridership of 78.67 lakh on November 18 amid severe pollution. The Yellow Line had the most traffic. Due to pollution, DMRC is running extra trips and offering digital booking options to reduce emissions. Meanwhile, DTC drivers' strike disrupts public transport.
19-11-2024
In a remarkable development, Delhi Metro recorded its highest daily ridership of 78.67 lakh on November 18, as the national capital grappled with severe pollution levels.
The Yellow Line emerged as the hub of activity with 20.99 lakh commuters, surpassing its previous high from August this year.
Amidst the pollution crisis, DMRC is actively encouraging metro usage by running 60 extra weekday trips and offering digital ticket options to enhance convenience and curb vehicular emissions in Delhi.
