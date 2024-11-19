Delhi Metro's Record-Breaking Ridership Amid Pollution Crisis

In a remarkable development, Delhi Metro recorded its highest daily ridership of 78.67 lakh on November 18, as the national capital grappled with severe pollution levels.

The Yellow Line emerged as the hub of activity with 20.99 lakh commuters, surpassing its previous high from August this year.

Amidst the pollution crisis, DMRC is actively encouraging metro usage by running 60 extra weekday trips and offering digital ticket options to enhance convenience and curb vehicular emissions in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)