Left Menu

Turkey's Bold Move: Emissions Trading System Launched

Turkey's AK Party proposed a climate change bill to parliament, aiming at net-zero emissions by 2053. It introduces a carbon market board and an emissions trading system (ETS) to regulate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon allowances become capital market instruments, incentivizing climate-friendly investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:53 IST
Turkey's Bold Move: Emissions Trading System Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant step towards addressing climate change, Turkey's ruling AK Party has introduced a bill in parliament focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions using market-based mechanisms.

The newly proposed carbon market board, along with an emissions trading system (ETS), seeks to help Turkey honor its commitment to achieving a net-zero emission economy by the year 2053. This initiative will be overseen by the climate change department of the Environment Ministry.

Companies under the ETS's jurisdiction will need permits for greenhouse gas emissions, while the department plans to treat emission allowances as capital market instruments. Revenue from these will be directed to promote climate-friendly investments, ensuring systematic carbon pricing and effective distribution of allowances and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025