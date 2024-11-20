Maharashtra Elections: Midweek Voting Spurs Expectations Amid Intense Contest

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, accompanied by his wife, cast their ballots at the Activity School polling center in Malabar Hill on Wednesday, signaling the start of a highly anticipated election day in Maharashtra. He lauded the election arrangements, offering congratulations to the Election Commission for its meticulous planning.

Das stated, "The arrangements at the polling station were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout." Voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 288 constituencies and is set to conclude at 6 p.m.

This election has attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, all vying for a political foothold in this significant state. The Bharatiya Janata Party contests 149 seats, with its allies Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) contesting 81 and 59 seats, respectively.

On the opposing side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), seeks to regain political dominance. Mumbai was fortified with extensive security to ensure a peaceful voting environment, bolstered by 25,000 police personnel. Notably, areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi experienced stringent vehicle checks.

Over 2,000 senior officers oversee law and order, highlighting the critical nature of this electoral process in India's financial hub. The election lead-up saw a vigorous campaign culminating on November 18, characterized by shifting alliances and ideological clashes.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance faces a stern contest against the MVA alliance, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The 2019 elections saw the BJP secure 105 seats, and this year's election outcome could significantly reshape Maharashtra's political dynamics with approximately 9.7 crore voters registered. The midweek timing aims to encourage turnout, a sentiment supported by leaders and voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)