Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Midweek Voting Spurs Expectations Amid Intense Contest

Maharashtra embarks on a critical electoral journey as its single-phase elections witness significant political rivalry. The Reserve Bank of India Governor praised the Election Commission for smooth operations, anticipating high voter turnout across 288 constituencies, amid tight security and rigorous planning by political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:54 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Midweek Voting Spurs Expectations Amid Intense Contest
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das with his wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, accompanied by his wife, cast their ballots at the Activity School polling center in Malabar Hill on Wednesday, signaling the start of a highly anticipated election day in Maharashtra. He lauded the election arrangements, offering congratulations to the Election Commission for its meticulous planning.

Das stated, "The arrangements at the polling station were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout." Voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 288 constituencies and is set to conclude at 6 p.m.

This election has attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, all vying for a political foothold in this significant state. The Bharatiya Janata Party contests 149 seats, with its allies Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) contesting 81 and 59 seats, respectively.

On the opposing side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), seeks to regain political dominance. Mumbai was fortified with extensive security to ensure a peaceful voting environment, bolstered by 25,000 police personnel. Notably, areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi experienced stringent vehicle checks.

Over 2,000 senior officers oversee law and order, highlighting the critical nature of this electoral process in India's financial hub. The election lead-up saw a vigorous campaign culminating on November 18, characterized by shifting alliances and ideological clashes.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance faces a stern contest against the MVA alliance, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The 2019 elections saw the BJP secure 105 seats, and this year's election outcome could significantly reshape Maharashtra's political dynamics with approximately 9.7 crore voters registered. The midweek timing aims to encourage turnout, a sentiment supported by leaders and voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024