Delhi Traffic Police: Elevating Visitor Experience through Driver Professionalism
The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a new initiative to enhance visitor experiences by promoting professionalism among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. The program emphasizes proper attire, courteous behavior, and clean vehicles to create a positive impression on tourists. Strict enforcement with challans ensures compliance.
The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced a significant initiative aimed at elevating the professionalism of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, particularly at pivotal locations such as airports and railway stations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
This new directive urges drivers to adhere to a formal dress code and engage with visitors in a courteous fashion, fostering a favorable image of Delhi among tourists and travelers. The initiative was implemented this month.
Senior police officers conduct training sessions stressing the importance of appropriate uniforms, vehicle cleanliness, and courteous conduct to leave seamless and memorable experiences for visitors. Violations result in strict enforcement, with thousands of challans already issued for non-compliance.

