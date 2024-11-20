Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police: Elevating Visitor Experience through Driver Professionalism

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a new initiative to enhance visitor experiences by promoting professionalism among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. The program emphasizes proper attire, courteous behavior, and clean vehicles to create a positive impression on tourists. Strict enforcement with challans ensures compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:37 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced a significant initiative aimed at elevating the professionalism of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, particularly at pivotal locations such as airports and railway stations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

This new directive urges drivers to adhere to a formal dress code and engage with visitors in a courteous fashion, fostering a favorable image of Delhi among tourists and travelers. The initiative was implemented this month.

Senior police officers conduct training sessions stressing the importance of appropriate uniforms, vehicle cleanliness, and courteous conduct to leave seamless and memorable experiences for visitors. Violations result in strict enforcement, with thousands of challans already issued for non-compliance.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

