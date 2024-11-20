Delhi Traffic Police: Elevating Visitor Experience through Driver Professionalism

The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced a significant initiative aimed at elevating the professionalism of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, particularly at pivotal locations such as airports and railway stations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

This new directive urges drivers to adhere to a formal dress code and engage with visitors in a courteous fashion, fostering a favorable image of Delhi among tourists and travelers. The initiative was implemented this month.

Senior police officers conduct training sessions stressing the importance of appropriate uniforms, vehicle cleanliness, and courteous conduct to leave seamless and memorable experiences for visitors. Violations result in strict enforcement, with thousands of challans already issued for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)