Food Poisoning Scare Halts Singapore's Preparedness Initiative
In response to 20 students at SOTA experiencing food poisoning, Singapore has paused its nationwide Food Resilience Preparedness Programme. This initiative, involving ready-to-eat meals developed by SATS, was aimed at over 100,000 students and seniors. Authorities are investigating the gastroenteritis cases related to the meals.
Singapore has temporarily suspended its national Food Resilience Preparedness Programme following multiple reports of food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meals served at the School of the Arts (SOTA). The initiative was just two days old when students at the school fell ill after consuming the meals.
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced the pause as a precautionary step while investigations are conducted into the gastroenteritis cases. The programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), and food provider SATS, was devised as a national preparedness measure against crises, targeting over 100,000 students and teachers, as well as seniors across the island.
Developed by SATS and leveraging their expertise in long-lasting army rations, the meals are designed to remain safe without refrigeration. However, after the illness of 20 students at SOTA, these plans are on hold pending further inquiry. The meals were part of Exercise SG Ready, testing resilience against scenarios like food supply disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
