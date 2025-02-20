Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare Halts Singapore's Preparedness Initiative

In response to 20 students at SOTA experiencing food poisoning, Singapore has paused its nationwide Food Resilience Preparedness Programme. This initiative, involving ready-to-eat meals developed by SATS, was aimed at over 100,000 students and seniors. Authorities are investigating the gastroenteritis cases related to the meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:49 IST
Food Poisoning Scare Halts Singapore's Preparedness Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has temporarily suspended its national Food Resilience Preparedness Programme following multiple reports of food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meals served at the School of the Arts (SOTA). The initiative was just two days old when students at the school fell ill after consuming the meals.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced the pause as a precautionary step while investigations are conducted into the gastroenteritis cases. The programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), and food provider SATS, was devised as a national preparedness measure against crises, targeting over 100,000 students and teachers, as well as seniors across the island.

Developed by SATS and leveraging their expertise in long-lasting army rations, the meals are designed to remain safe without refrigeration. However, after the illness of 20 students at SOTA, these plans are on hold pending further inquiry. The meals were part of Exercise SG Ready, testing resilience against scenarios like food supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025