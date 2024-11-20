Airlines Ground Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have halted flights to the region, citing safety concerns as a primary reason. The conflict poses significant risks, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures by avoiding affected air space or cancelling flights altogether.

A wide range of airlines are affected, with companies such as Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and United Airlines suspending services to key cities like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran. These cancellations span different timeframes, with some airlines suspending operations well into 2025.

The widespread suspensions highlight the global aviation industry's vulnerability to geopolitical instability, with passenger safety remaining the top priority. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for the latest updates on flight operations amidst the ongoing uncertainty.

