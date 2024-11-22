Zepto's Landmark $350M Fundraise Rockets Indian Startup Ecosystem

India's burgeoning startup ecosystem witnessed a monumental moment as Zepto announced a USD 350 million fundraise, marking the largest domestic round in the sector. The quick commerce company revealed that the exclusive fundraise was spearheaded by Motilal Oswal's Private Wealth division.

This notable round attracted investments from a range of Indian family offices and high-net-worth individuals, including renowned names like Motilal Oswal AMC, Raamdeo Agarwal, and several others. Recognized Indian personalities, such as Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, also showed confidence in Zepto's vision.

As Zepto positions itself as a pivotal player in India's shift towards domestically driven economic growth, CEO Aadit Palicha expressed gratitude for the trust from investors. Ashish Shanker of Motilal Oswal reiterated the company's belief in the future of digital business and quick commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)