High-Seas Collision: Fishing Vessel and Navy Submarine Rescue Effort
A fishing vessel collided with an Indian Navy submarine 70 nautical miles off Goa's coast, sparking a significant rescue operation involving six Navy ships and surveillance aircraft. Eleven crew members have been rescued, with efforts ongoing for the remaining two. A high-level investigation has been initiated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:11 IST
A fishing vessel carrying 13 crew members collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, officials confirmed on Friday.
The Indian Navy immediately launched an extensive rescue operation after the Thursday incident, successfully rescuing 11 crew members thus far.
With six ships and several surveillance aircraft deployed, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining two crew members. The Navy has diverted additional resources and ordered a high-level investigation into the collision.
