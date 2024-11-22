High-Seas Collision: Fishing Vessel and Navy Submarine Rescue Effort

A fishing vessel carrying 13 crew members collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Indian Navy immediately launched an extensive rescue operation after the Thursday incident, successfully rescuing 11 crew members thus far.

With six ships and several surveillance aircraft deployed, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining two crew members. The Navy has diverted additional resources and ordered a high-level investigation into the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)