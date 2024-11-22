Left Menu

High-Seas Collision: Fishing Vessel and Navy Submarine Rescue Effort

A fishing vessel collided with an Indian Navy submarine 70 nautical miles off Goa's coast, sparking a significant rescue operation involving six Navy ships and surveillance aircraft. Eleven crew members have been rescued, with efforts ongoing for the remaining two. A high-level investigation has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:11 IST
High-Seas Collision: Fishing Vessel and Navy Submarine Rescue Effort
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)
  • Country:
  • India

A fishing vessel carrying 13 crew members collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Indian Navy immediately launched an extensive rescue operation after the Thursday incident, successfully rescuing 11 crew members thus far.

With six ships and several surveillance aircraft deployed, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining two crew members. The Navy has diverted additional resources and ordered a high-level investigation into the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024