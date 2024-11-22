Left Menu

Navy's Swift Action: Fishing Vessel Collision Spurs Major Rescue Operation

A fishing vessel named Marthoma collided with an Indian Navy submarine 70 nautical miles off Goa, prompting a massive rescue operation. Out of 13 crew members, 11 have been rescued, while efforts continue for two missing individuals. The Navy has initiated a high-level investigation.

Updated: 22-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:52 IST
A significant maritime incident unfolded when a fishing vessel named Marthoma collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast. The collision, which occurred on Thursday evening, has initiated a large-scale rescue operation overseen by the Indian Navy.

The vessel, carrying 13 crew members, saw 11 individuals rescued promptly, as rescue efforts intensify for the remaining two members. The operation, characterized by the deployment of six naval ships and a fleet of surveillance aircraft, underscores the scale of the Navy's response.

The Indian Navy confirmed the incident, details of which indicate the collision happened on November 21. In response, additional support from the Coast Guard and coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai have augmented the ongoing search. A high-level investigation to determine the causes is underway.

