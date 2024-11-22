Matrimony.com Ventures into Job Market with ManyJobs.com Launch

Matrimony.com has marked its entry into the job market with the introduction of ManyJobs.com, a platform dedicated to India's grey collar job sector. The service was unveiled by CEO Murugavel Janakiraman and was officially launched by Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa.

ManyJobs.com focuses on providing job opportunities in Tamil and English, geared towards entry-level and frontline positions in industries like customer service and hospitality. The platform guarantees 100% job verification and offers direct HR assistance, aiming to garner one million job seekers within its initial six months.

CEO Janakiraman highlighted the significance of Tamil Nadu's industrial infrastructure in their strategic decision to penetrate the job market, with future plans to expand across India while also partnering with the government for skills training programs.

