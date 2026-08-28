Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the United States had given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over the last few days.
"Today we received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow that took place these days. There were a number of meetings there," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, without going into detail on who was at the meetings.
"I thank them for the information and for the necessary tone of the conversation with Russia," Zelenskiy added, again without elaborating.