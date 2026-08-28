Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 22:00 IST
Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Ukraine's ​President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on ‌Friday that ​the United States had ‌given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over ‌the last few days.

"Today we ‌received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow ⁠that ​took ⁠place these days. There were a number ⁠of meetings there," Zelenskiy said ​on Telegram, without going into ⁠detail on who was at the ⁠meetings.

"I ​thank them for the information and for ⁠the necessary tone of the conversation with ⁠Russia," ⁠Zelenskiy added, again without elaborating.

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