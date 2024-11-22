Gatwick Airport Suspect Package Cleared, Operations Resume

On Friday, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to Gatwick Airport's South Terminal for what was described as a 'security incident.' The team successfully neutralized a suspect package, allowing the terminal to resume operations, as confirmed by Sussex Police.

Two individuals detained during the investigation were released. Despite the disruption, normalcy returned swiftly, though an increased police presence remains to assist travelers. The airport's North Terminal and services were unaffected.

The incident formed part of a tense day in the UK, which also saw a controlled explosion at the US Embassy area in Nine Elms, south London, due to a suspected hoax device.

