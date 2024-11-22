Left Menu

Gatwick Airport Suspect Package Cleared, Operations Resume

Gatwick Airport's South Terminal was temporarily closed due to a suspect package. The bomb disposal team safely resolved the situation and the terminal was reopened. Two detained individuals were released. Increased police presence remains, while train and bus services faced disruptions. An unrelated scare occurred in south London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:53 IST
Gatwick Airport Suspect Package Cleared, Operations Resume
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Friday, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to Gatwick Airport's South Terminal for what was described as a 'security incident.' The team successfully neutralized a suspect package, allowing the terminal to resume operations, as confirmed by Sussex Police.

Two individuals detained during the investigation were released. Despite the disruption, normalcy returned swiftly, though an increased police presence remains to assist travelers. The airport's North Terminal and services were unaffected.

The incident formed part of a tense day in the UK, which also saw a controlled explosion at the US Embassy area in Nine Elms, south London, due to a suspected hoax device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024