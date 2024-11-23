Left Menu

Solidus Techno Power Appoints Jaspal Singh as CTO to Propel Solar Innovations

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Jaspal Singh as its Chief Technology Officer. With his extensive experience in solar energy and project management, Singh is set to drive technological advancements and innovation at Solidus, supporting the company's goal of becoming a leading 1,000 MWp solar power provider by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:11 IST
Jaspal Singh - CTO, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a front-runner in solar EPC solutions, has taken a significant stride by appointing Jaspal Singh as its new Chief Technology Officer. With more than twenty years of expertise in solar energy, Singh is expected to steer the technological vision of the company.

Singh's impressive resume includes leading solar initiatives for NTPC, where he managed the execution of significant projects like a 56 MW/80 MWp solar plant in Surat. Furthermore, he was instrumental in pioneering NTPC's floating solar PV projects, as well as conducting feasibility studies for international solar ventures.

With a goal to achieve 1,000 MWp solar production by 2028, Solidus is planning to expand in high-potential markets. Under Singh's leadership, the company aims to enhance its technological capacities, emphasizing growth in strategic locations such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

