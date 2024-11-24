Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles Accelerate Electric Innovation

Hero MotoCorp, in collaboration with its US-based partner Zero Motorcycles, is gearing up to introduce a mid-sized electric motorcycle aimed at the performance segment, announced a top executive of the company.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta confirmed that the project is in an advanced stage, although the exact timeline remains undisclosed. The partnership seeks to develop premium electric bikes, with a focus on expanding Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle offerings.

In a bid to increase their market presence, Hero MotoCorp is also boosting its electric scooter range, targeting various price segments. Additionally, the company is optimistic about its international business, seeing growth in markets like Colombia and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)