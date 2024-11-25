New Framework and Portal Initiative for Gig Workers' Social Security

In a significant move towards securing social welfare for gig and platform workers, a dedicated committee has been formed to devise a suitable framework, as announced by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje. Addressing Parliament, the Minister highlighted an advisory urging aggregators and their associated workers to register on the e-Shram portal.

The move marks the first formal recognition of gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security 2020, which outlines comprehensive social security measures including life and disability insurance, health benefits, and old-age protection. Furthermore, it proposes setting up a Social Security Fund to support these initiatives.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to extending social security benefits. Mandaviya stressed the importance of aggregators playing a key role in facilitating registrations, describing the initiative as pivotal in acknowledging gig workers' contributions to the economy and ensuring their right to social protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)